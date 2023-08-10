Adhir Chowdhury of Congress suspended from Lok Sabha due to ‘misconduct’

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, was expelled from the chamber today for reportedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and upsetting the ministers. This was the first time the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha has received a suspension order. According to insiders, the subject will be submitted to a privileges committee.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, made the motion to suspend Mr. Chowdhury.

‘This House having taken the serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report,’ he said.

By voice vote, the resolution was approved.

I apologise if I offended anyone. I did not say anything incorrectly, Mr. Chowdhury assured reporters.

A comment made by Mr. Chowdhury earlier today about Prime Minister Narendra Modi was removed from the proceedings as a result of vehement BJP members’ complaints. Invoking a point of order, Pralhad Joshi pressed the Congressman for an apology.

The Speaker declared that two members’ behaviour — Virendra Awasthi of the BJP and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress — had violated decorum following the debate on the No-Confidence Motion against the Narendra Modi government, which was defeated.

Virendra Awasthi expressed regret and stated he was unable to put up with criticism of the prime minister.