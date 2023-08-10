Dharavi residents want Maharashtra govt to handle redevelopment

A group of Dharavi residents in Mumbai have urged the Maharashtra government to oversee the redevelopment project for the slum area. Local activists and members of the Aam Aadmi Party participated in a demonstration held at a ground to voice their demands. Sandip Katake, an Aam Aadmi Party activist, claimed that a fresh survey should be conducted on eligibility criteria for the project. He insisted that all existing structures should be considered eligible, and residents should receive 405 square feet of housing within Dharavi itself.

Katake also called for the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Dharavi, highlighting its importance as a hub for local businesses and industries. However, he mentioned that if the Adani Group meets their demands, including provisions for rent and flat areas, they would not oppose the project. In recent times, the Maharashtra government awarded the Dharavi Redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm. The project aims to rebuild the Dharavi slum in central Mumbai, with Adani Properties securing it through competitive bidding.