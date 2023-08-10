Fire-Boltt launches Emerald smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Fire-Boltt Emerald smartwatch has been launched in the Indian market. The new device is launched as the latest addition to the company’s ‘Jewels of Time’ series.

Fire-Boltt Emerald smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 5,999, and the smartwatch will be available for purchase via the Fire-Boltt website. It is sold with a metallic strap available in Green, Blue, and Rose Gold colours. It also comes along with an additional stainless steel strap in the box.

The Fire-Boltt Emerald smartwatch comes with a 1.09-inch (240×240 pixels) HD display. It supports Bluetooth calling allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch screen, as long as it is linked to a smartphone. It is also equipped with an inbuilt microphone and speaker.

It is equipped with sensors for heart rate, female health tracker, sleep tracking, and SpO2 level monitoring. The new Fire-Boltt Emerald is also said to offer support for tracking multiple sports modes. The smartwatch offers several customisable watches faces to choose from.

The Fire-Boltt Emerald is claimed to offer up to five days of battery life and supports wireless charging. Other key features of the watch include support for remote camera controls, weather, and alarm support. It also offers IP68-rated water resistance.