Haryana khaps demand ban on VHP, Bajrang Dal

Amid calls for ostracism of Muslims in Haryana due to recent communal riots, certain khaps are working towards mediating peace between the communities. The Sarvkhap Panchayat advocated a ban on the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activities across all villages in the state. Conversely, some khaps supported government actions after the violence. With over 90 khaps, their opinions hold significance ahead of upcoming assembly and parliamentary elections, given their influence in villages.

Additionally, a maha panchayat organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union emphasized the need for communal harmony and brotherhood. Suresh Koth, the organizer, challenged those disrupting harmony, asserting that no one should prevent Muslims from entering villages. The gathering passed a resolution to restore peace in Mewat, demanding an unbiased inquiry and the arrest of Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi. Those spreading provocative speeches and incendiary videos should also face consequences, Koth added.