ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket sales to start from this date: Know how to book tickets

Mumbai: International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the date on which the sale of tickets to watch ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 will start. Cricket fans can register for the purchase of tickets from August 15. However, the ticket sales will start from August 25.

Fans can register their interest on https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register.

‘Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup. The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game,’ ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.

Steps to remember:

1. From August 25, you can start buying tickets for all non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches.

2. On August 30, the tickets for India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum will be out for sale.

3. From August 31, the next day, you can start purchasing the tickets for all India matches which are to be played in Chennai, Delhi and Pune.

4. From September 1, ticket sales for all India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai will be out.

On September 2, you can buy tickets for India matches in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

6. Here’s big one. The ticket sales for India vs Pakistan match on October 14 will start on September 3.

7. The tickets for the final as well as semi-final of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will start from September 15.