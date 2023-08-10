IMD warns of heavy rainfall in several states during next four days: Details

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states during the next four days. The national weather agency predicted that Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall for next four days.

It also predicted extreme rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days. It has also forecast subdued rainfall activity over the rest parts of the country during the next week.

The weather office also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next four days.