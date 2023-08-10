Jairam Ramesh finds Amit Shah’s questioning of Manipur video release timing ‘shameful’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday for questioning the timing of the release of a video depicting two women being paraded naked in Manipur. Ramesh also accused Shah of admitting his own incompetence by suggesting that intelligence agencies were unaware of the video’s existence. The video emerged on July 19, just before the Monsoon session of Parliament, leading to widespread outrage.

After Shah’s remarks in the Lok Sabha during a no-confidence motion debate, Ramesh condemned the Home Minister’s approach, stating that it was disgraceful to question the video’s timing. Ramesh took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his criticism. Shah had acknowledged the shameful incidents in Manipur but emphasized that politicizing them was even more shameful. He urged those aware of the video’s existence to promptly share it with the authorities for necessary action.