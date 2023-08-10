Kashmir Police, security forces apprehends 3 LeT terrorist associates in Budgam

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with security forces, apprehended three terrorist associates linked to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Budgam district. The joint operation led to the recovery of incriminating materials, further denting the terror network’s activities in the region.

‘The operation unfolded in the Khansahab area of Budgam district, where a team comprising police personnel and the Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles unit successfully apprehended the three individuals’, read Kashmir police press note. The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Qaisar Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, hailing from Kremshora, Tahir Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, a resident of Wagar and Aqib Rashed Ganie, son of Abdul Rashed Ganie, from Wagar.

All three were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, and their apprehension is a significant blow to the nefarious activities of the group in the region. The arrested individuals were found in possession of incriminating materials that further highlight their association with the terror network. ‘The recovered items include a Chinese hand grenade, two magazines and a cache of 57 live rounds’, read the release. The seized materials have been meticulously catalogued as part of the ongoing investigation, aimed at unravelling the intricate details of their involvement and the broader terror network.

A case under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Khansahab Police Station, marking the initiation of a comprehensive investigation. Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to piece together the puzzle and gather crucial evidence that could shed light on the extent of the LeT’s activities and its potential threats to the region’s security.