Supreme Court states Article 370 allows modifications

Describing Article 370 as “flexible,” a constitution bench of the Supreme Court affirmed on Wednesday that the provision permits modifications to ensure the application of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

During the fourth day of arguments in a series of petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370 and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant asserted that the Indian Constitution was embraced by Jammu and Kashmir (J&K Constitution) with exceptions and changes.

The Chief Justice shed light on the Indian Constitution referring to the J&K constituent assembly, but remaining silent about the J&K constitution post-1957. He inquired whether a constitutional amendment was necessary to acknowledge J&K’s constitution as an intrinsic part and to incorporate it within the Indian Constitution.