Trinamool questions PM Modi’s speech after 50 minutes with no remark on Manipur

In his Thursday response to the no-confidence motion in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticised by the Trinamool Congress for failing to mention Manipur even after 50 minutes of speaking.

The TMC questioned Narendra Modi on social media about his ‘silence’ on Manipur as he spoke about numerous other topics. It’s been 50 minutes already. Nothing about Manipur. Why PM Modi? asked the tweet.

Congressman Gaurav Gogoi proposed the vote of no-confidence in the Narendra Modi administration in response to the violence in Manipur.

On the third and final day of the no-confidence motion discussion, PM Modi addressed a number of topics while making fun of the opposition. Leaders from the administration and the opposition spoke in Parliament during the first two days.