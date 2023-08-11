CM to inaugurate Nehru Trophy Boat Race, online ticket sales shut

Elevating excitement for organizers and spectators alike, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s last-minute confirmation adds to the array of VIPs gracing the Nehru Trophy Boat Race inauguration, following the completion of preparations.

His presence will be complemented by Cabinet colleagues: Tourism Minister P A Muhammed Riyaz, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Agriculture Minister P Prasad, Health Minister Veena George, and LSG Minister M B Rajesh. The event will also host eminent figures such as Kerala High Court Chief Justice Ashish J Desai and Southern Air Command’s commander-in-chief Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikandan.

The Chief Minister’s sudden inclusion has set the police establishment, particularly the vigilant Special Branch in charge of security, on high alert to ensure flawless proceedings.

In response to the overwhelming demand, online ticket sales (exceeding Rs 15 lakh) have been suspended, following a surge of interest from near and far.

Scheduled for 2 pm, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the boat race, while the Chief Justice will be honored during the 2.30 pm mass drill. Suraj Shaji, Sub-Collector of Alappuzha and secretary of Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society, remarked, “This time, all stakeholders are well-prepared—boat owners, oarsmen, and organizers—following the event’s postponement last year due to Covid-19. We’ve garnered remarkable participation and sponsorship, aided by effective campaigning.”