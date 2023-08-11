Death toll from China’s recent rains reaches 78, with new storm on the way

The death toll resulting from unprecedented rainfall in northern China has risen to 78. The deluge, which has caused flooding and destruction, is a consequence of Storm Doksuri and the approaching Storm Khanun. The severe rainfall brought by Doksuri was the most intense in 140 years, with Hebei province experiencing 29 fatalities due to flooding. Rescuers are still searching for missing individuals swept away by the floods. These extreme weather events, including weeks of historic heat, are being exacerbated by climate change, according to scientists. Parts of Hebei, near the capital, remain muddy and damaged, as residents strive to salvage belongings and repair their homes. Beijing has also suffered, with 33 deaths reported, including rescue workers. Additionally, northeastern provinces such as Jilin and Liaoning have experienced casualties from torrential rain. Emergency alerts remain active, and further heavy rain is anticipated as Khanun approaches China, prompting close monitoring of riverways.