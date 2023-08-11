Jaick takes on Chandy Oommen in Puthuppally by-election showdown.

CPM leader Jaick C Thomas is set to make his mark once again in the Congress stronghold of Puthuppally during the upcoming assembly bypoll on September 8.

Having secured the approval of the CPM Secretariat, Jaick’s official nomination will be announced in Kottayam on Saturday, underlining his bid for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidacy in the Puthuppally legislative assembly constituency. His name was proposed by the Kottayam district leadership of the CPM, bolstering his chances following his runner-up position in the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election.

Jaick’s familiarity with the constituency is evident as he has previously contested against Oommen Chandy on three occasions. Speculation surrounding potential candidates was abundant, including the notion of an individual outside CPM or Left affiliations being fielded in Puthuppally, a territory regularly contested by the former party. State Minister for Registration, V N Vasavan of the CPM, expressed that there are ample deserving candidates within the LDF ranks, negating the need to seek individuals disgruntled with other parties.

On the opposite end, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has already declared Chandy Oommen, son of the late Oommen Chandy, as their candidate. Oommen Chandy had held the constituency’s MLA position for over fifty years, setting the stage for a battle of emotions and public discontent against the LDF government.

The Puthuppally by-election, necessitated by the passing of former Kerala Chief Minister Chandy last month, is scheduled for September 8. As the date approaches, all eyes are on the electoral contest that holds the potential to reshape the political landscape of the region.