Puthuppally bypoll nominations accepted from August 11-17

The Election Commission has issued the notification for the Puthuppally legislative assembly constituency’s September 5 byelection in Kerala’s Kottayam district. Starting from August 11 until August 17, potential candidates can submit their nominations. The scrutiny of these nominations will occur on August 18, with August 21 designated as the final withdrawal date.

The counting of votes is scheduled for September 8. According to Sanjay Kaul, the chief electoral officer of Kerala, individuals can have their names added to the voters’ list for the Puthuppally bypoll until August 17. Moreover, he highlighted that polling booths aligning with the green protocol and catering to differently-abled individuals will be established.

The Puthuppally byelection was prompted by the passing of legislator Oommen Chandy the previous month.