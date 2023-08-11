SBI Card allows RuPay credit cards on UPI: Know how to link

Mumbai: The largest pure-play credit card issuer in the country, SBI Card has allowed RuPay credit cards on UPI. SBI Card and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced the linking of SBI credit cards on RuPay platform with UPI. SBI Card customers will now be able to make UPI transactions through credit cards issued on RuPay. SBI Card is a subsidiary of the State Bank of India.

The facility can be availed of by registering the credit card with third-party UPI apps. ‘ Today, UPI has become a massive digital platform enabling millions of transactions every day. This should give our customers greater flexibility and mobility, along with hassle-free usage. With this, the industry is going to witness a significant increase in credit card usage’, it said.

Steps to link SBI Card-issued RuPay Credit Card on UPI:

Download the preferred UPI Third Party Application from the Play /App Store.

-Verify your Mobile Number on the UPI App and complete registration.

-Post successful registration, select the option ‘Add Credit Card/ Link Credit Card’.

-Select ‘SBI Credit Card’ from the list of Credit Card issuers.

-Select your SBI RuPay Credit Card to be linked.

-Enter the last 6 digits of your credit card and expiry date when prompted.

Proceed to set your 6-digit UPI PIN.

To make Point of Sale (PoS) payments with UPI on your Credit Card:

-Scan merchant UPI QR Code on your preferred UPI-enabled third-party app.

-Enter the amount to be paid.

-From the dropdown, select your SBI RuPay Credit Card linked with UPI.

-Enter a 6-digit UPI PIN to authorise the transaction.

To make payment to an e-Commerce merchant using UPI on your Credit Card:

-Select the UPI-enabled app linked with your Credit Card as payment mode at the merchant website/app.

-Log in to the UPI-enabled app and select the registered SBI RuPay Credit Card from the list of available accounts.

-Confirm the payment using your 6-digit UPI Pin.

-Payment confirmation will be displayed.

-Once the payment is done, you will be redirected to the merchant page.