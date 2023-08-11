Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on August 11. As per market experts, heavy selling across the sectors barring PSU banks weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex ended at 65,322.65, down 365.53 points or 0.56%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,428.30, down 114.80 points, or 0.59%. For the week, the Sensex shed 0.6% and the Nifty 0.45%.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Top gainers in the market were HCL Technologies, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries. Top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, Divis Labs and UPL. More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including NCC, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Steel & Power, Exide Industries, Coforge, Cupid, Wonderla Holidays, NBCC, Raymond, Suzlon Energy, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Welspun India and Ashok Leyland.

Among sectors, the PSU bank index gained 1.2%. The pharma index was down a percent, while bank, auto, FMCG, metal and oil & gas were down 0.5% each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also ended marginally lower.