Uttarakhand now offers MBBS in Hindi after MP

Starting from the upcoming admission session, students will now have the choice to pursue an MBBS degree in Hindi within the state. Uttarakhand becomes the second state, following Madhya Pradesh, to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi alongside English. Kuldeep Rawat, the spokesperson for the state’s Higher Education and Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, stated that all preparations for the implementation of the program have been finalized. The formal launch of the course is expected to take place at the end of the month, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya officiating. This initiative comes after a comprehensive study conducted by a committee from the Uttarakhand Medical Education Department.