Banana and Nut Butter Toast Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for Banana and Nut Butter Toast:

Ingredients:

– 1 ripe banana

– 2 slices of whole grain bread (or bread of your choice)

– Nut butter (such as peanut butter, almond butter, or any nut butter you prefer)

– Honey or maple syrup (optional, for drizzling)

– Chia seeds or sliced almonds (optional, for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Toast the bread slices until they’re golden brown and crisp.

2. While the bread is toasting, peel the ripe banana and slice it into thin rounds.

3. Once the toast is ready, spread a generous layer of your chosen nut butter onto each slice.

4. Arrange the banana slices on top of the nut butter-covered toast.

5. If desired, drizzle honey or maple syrup over the banana slices for a touch of sweetness.

6. Sprinkle chia seeds or sliced almonds on top for added texture and nutrition.

7. Serve the banana and nut butter toast immediately as a delicious and nutritious breakfast or snack.

Enjoy your Banana and Nut Butter Toast!