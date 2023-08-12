ICMR faces staffing shortage with over 2,000 vacant positions

More than 2,000 positions, including 142 scientist roles, remain unfilled within India’s prominent biomedical research institution, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), according to information presented in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, there are 1,230 vacancies for technical staff and 799 for administrative roles. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prof S P Singh Baghel, stated in a written response that the ICMR has a sanctioned strength of 876 scientists, 2,811 technical staff, and 1,580 administrative personnel. The minister attributed the vacancies to some positions being promotional and currently lacking suitable candidates.

The Indian Council of Medical Research plays a crucial role in advancing healthcare through scientific research. The substantial number of unfilled positions, particularly in scientific and technical domains, highlights a staffing challenge that may impact the institution’s ability to conduct vital research and deliver effective healthcare solutions. Efforts to identify and recruit eligible candidates for these vacancies will be essential in maintaining the ICMR’s reputation as a leading biomedical research entity in India.