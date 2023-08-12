Landslide killed five pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath, more rain expected

On the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district, a landslip claimed the lives of five persons, three of whom were pilgrims from Gujarat, while the MeT department issued a warning on Friday of impending heavy rains in six districts of Uttarakhand.

A man went missing in a landslip a few days ago, and several bridges were damaged, cutting off a significant portion of the population from the rest of the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a ground assessment of the area in Kotdwar, which had been severely affected by the recent rain.

Ritu Khanduri, the local MLA and speaker of the assembly, was present while Dhami conducted his site inspection.

Dhami gave Ashish Chauhan, the Pauri District Magistrate, the order to begin work on fixing the Gadighati bridge that was damaged. He also looked at the other Malan River bridge that connects Kotdwar and Bhabar.

On Thursday night, a landslip at Tarsali near Phata on the Kedarnath Yatra road in Rudraprayag district buried five individuals in a car, but their remains weren’t found until Friday due to a break in the nonstop rain.

Three Gujarati and one Haridwari devotee were among the deceased. Police stated that efforts were being made to identify the fifth victim.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami stated that the government’s first priority was to quickly offer aid and relief to those affected by the tragedy while restoring normalcy to the state that had been interrupted by the monsoon rains.

After that, he said, the disaster’s damage in different locations would be evaluated, and the arrangements’ shortcomings would be fixed.

The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red’ alert for the following three days as well as a ‘orange’ alert for Friday’s expected heavy rain in six state districts.

‘Red and orange alerts have been issued by the Meteorological Department in many districts of the state. All the residents and tourists are requested to avoid unnecessary travel,’ Dhami said in a tweet.

According to Dhami, he has ordered the district administration and SDRF to be on high alert for the next 24 hours. He is also keeping an eye on every development by getting in touch with the appropriate authorities.

The Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts have received a ‘orange’ notice for Friday, and the days of August 12–14 have received a ‘red’ alert.

The centre has requested that the administration provide warnings while taking appropriate procedures.

The state has suffered greatly as a result of the constant rain. Natural disasters like landslides, floods, and cloudbursts have cost the state a great deal of lives and property as a result of the extreme rain this year.

58 individuals have died and 37 have been injured in various incidents so far during this monsoon, according to data obtained from the State Emergency Operation Centre, while 19 more are still missing.

A significant quantity of agricultural land was also washed away, along with 1,167 dwellings that were damaged, including 33 that were completely destroyed.

The state’s rains have greatly harmed roads and bridges as well.