Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has removed the leaders of all local military recruitment centers due to allegations of corruption.

Zelensky stated that a review of Ukraine’s military recruitment centers uncovered significant abuses of power, including accepting bribes to allow men of military age to cross the border despite a wartime ban.

In a statement released on Friday, Zelensky emphasized that the people running this system should have a clear understanding of the reality of war and the seriousness of cynicism and bribery during such times. This realization appears to have struck him 18 months into the conflict.

The exact number of officials fired has not been disclosed, but Zelensky directed his top general, Valery Zaluzhny, to fill the vacancies promptly and implement the necessary decisions.

Moreover, new candidates for these positions will undergo screening by the Ukrainian intelligence agency SBU to prevent infiltration by Russian agents.

Zelensky, facing significant challenges as Ukraine confronts Russia, has prioritized combating corruption, aiming to gain the support of officials in the United States and Europe as they discuss Ukraine’s potential admission into NATO and the European Union (EU).

Since Russia’s invasion 18 months ago, Ukraine has mainly maintained a defensive stance, repelling Moscow’s attempts to capture more territory. However, this summer, Ukraine shifted to a more offensive strategy, backed by substantial Western military assistance, in an attempt to reclaim eastern and southern regions previously taken by the Russians.

Despite these efforts, a comprehensive map of these areas shows minimal changes during the two months of the counter-offensive.

Russia still occupies nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, including crucial cities like Donetsk in the east and Mariupol, which was captured after a prolonged siege. Russian forces remain deeply entrenched, and the situation has remained relatively stable since November 2022, when Ukraine made significant gains by reclaiming Kherson in the south and substantial portions of the northeast.

However, Ukraine has reported some smaller victories, such as the retaking of the Staromaiorske village in Donetsk, near Bakhmut, where intense clashes have occurred.

Additionally, Ukraine has managed to regain control over some small areas previously lost earlier in the summer.

Progress has also been made in the Zaporizhzhia region to the south, a crucial area where Ukraine’s decisive efforts are vital.