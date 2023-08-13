Ather Energy launches 450S electric scooter in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has launched an entry-level electric scooter in the country. The new electric scooter named Ather 450S is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 450S comes with a battery capacity of 2.9 kWh, a range of 115 kilometres and a top speed of 90 km/hour.

The company also introduced the 450X in 3kWh and 4kWh capacity. The 115-km and 145-km range variants of 450X is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh, respectively.

Deliveries will start in a phased manner, starting with 450X with 2.9 kWh battery by the third week of August, the 450S by last week of August and 450X with 3.7 kWh battery in October.

Price list:

MARKET 450S 450X (2.9 KWH) 450X (3.7 KWH)

Pune 130,157 138,157 145,078

Mumbai 130,161 138,162 145,083

Bangalore 129,999 138,000 144,921

Delhi 129,949 137,950 144,871

Hyderabad 129,844 137,845 144,766

Chennai 129,949 137,950 144,871

Ahmedabad 110,054 118,055 124,976

Kochi 130,264 138,265 145,186