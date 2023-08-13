Chhattisgarh experiences mild tremor, no casualties reported

On Sunday morning, officials reported a mild tremor with a magnitude of 3.6 in the border region of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) and Korba districts in Chhattisgarh. While aftershocks were felt in certain areas of these districts, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported thus far.

The tremor, which occurred at 9:09 am, had its epicenter situated five kilometers deep beneath the earth’s surface in Chandauti village, marking the border between Korba and GPM districts. According to a representative from the Meteorological department, this event falls within the ‘light’ category of tremors, meaning it does not typically cause significant destruction.

However, the official noted that due to the shallow depth of the epicenter, at just five kilometers from the surface, houses within a 20-kilometer radius might sustain damage. As a precaution, local authorities have been advised to closely monitor the situation and promptly report any potential damage caused by the tremor.