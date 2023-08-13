India demolishes Windies by 9 wickets in Fourth T20I, equalizing series.

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed their exceptional talents, guiding India to a commanding victory by nine wickets against West Indies in the fourth T20 International. Their brilliant partnership of 165 runs set the stage for India’s successful chase of 179, leveling the five-match series 2-2.

The dynamic duo showed relentless aggression right from the start, amassing 66 runs during the Power Play with eight fours and three sixes. Their remarkable performance demonstrated the Indian team’s dominance and utilization of the pitch’s favorable conditions.

Notably, Gill and Jaiswal’s partnership equaled the record for India’s second-highest opening alliance in T20Is. Their partnership seems to mark the emergence of a new generation taking over in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, India’s bowlers put up an impressive display, containing West Indies to an underwhelming total. Despite the true bounce and slight turn on offer, the home batsmen, except Shimron Hetmyer (61) and Shai Hope (45), struggled to capitalize on the pitch’s advantages.

While Hetmyer’s powerful shots boosted the West Indies total in the final overs, Arshdeep Singh (3/38) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) led the Indian bowling attack to keep the Windies in check.

In the end, Gill and Jaiswal’s stellar partnership made sure that the target was easily achievable for India, highlighting their team’s dominance in the match. The decisive fifth T20I will take place tomorrow, promising an exciting conclusion to the series.