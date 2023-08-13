Kerala to curb private practice by government doctors

The state government of Kerala has made a significant decision to impose restrictions on the private practice of government doctors. This move aims to enforce the existing rules and regulations more strictly. The decision specifically pertains to doctors working in primary health centers and district general hospitals under the directorate of health services.

This decision was reached during a high-level meeting, which was presided over by the health minister, Veena George. The meeting entrusted Dr. K J Reena, the health director, to engage in comprehensive discussions concerning this matter. While the health ministry initially received a directive to completely prohibit private practice by government doctors, there was a prevailing sentiment against this approach within the ministry, including from the minister herself.

The rationale behind not favoring a complete ban on private practice is rooted in the belief that doctors practicing privately in rural areas help alleviate the overwhelming patient load experienced by district, general, and medical college hospitals. Presently, there are approximately 2,400 doctors employed in medical colleges, where private practice is prohibited. These doctors receive a non-practicing allowance equivalent to 20% of their salaries.

However, extending a similar allowance to the more than 4,000 doctors employed under the directorate of health services would place a significant burden on the state government’s resources, according to a source.

The original ban on the private practice of medical college doctors was implemented during the tenure of the V S Achuthanandan ministry. Some experts argue that this ban led to an increase in patients seeking treatment at private hospitals, subsequently driving up treatment costs. Additionally, doctors specializing in pathology and anesthesia have limited opportunities for private practice. If a complete ban on private practice were to be enforced, the government would also need to extend the non-practicing allowance to these categories of doctors.

Several measures are being considered to address this issue:

– Regulating private practice during duty hours and while on leave.

– Prohibiting private practice by leasing out buildings near hospitals.

– Preventing doctors from continuing private practice at a previous workplace while currently serving at a different hospital.

– Developing distinct criteria for surgeons.

In conclusion, the state government’s decision to restrict the private practice of government doctors in Kerala reflects a nuanced approach, considering both the benefits of private practice in rural areas and the potential strain on resources. This measured approach seeks to strike a balance between maintaining healthcare accessibility and managing the financial implications for the state.