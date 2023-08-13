Ministry of Commerce consulting NITI, ministries for feedback on draft bills about cash crops

The Ministry of Commerce is soliciting feedback from various ministries and Niti Aayog, the government think tank, on draft bills concerning five major cash crops like tea and tobacco. These bills aim to foster the growth of these crops, create a favorable business environment, and decriminalize minor offenses. Separate notes have been circulated for cash crops like tea, coffee, spices, rubber, and tobacco, outlining strategies for their development.

Upon receiving comments, the ministry intends to present the drafts of the Spices (Promotion and Development) Bill, Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill, Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, Tea (Promotion and Development) Bill, and Tobacco Board (Amendment) Bill to the Union Cabinet for approval. This initiative is part of the Department of Commerce’s plan, proposed in 2022, to modernize legislation pertaining to these sectors and stimulate their growth. Previously, Niti Aayog had raised concerns about these bills, but they have been subsequently resolved through consultations. Stakeholder feedback has also been collected to address various issues associated with the draft bills.

The draft bills reflect the current state and objectives of each sector. For instance, the proposed repeal of the Rubber Act is justified by the evolving industrial and economic conditions in the rubber sector. Similarly, the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill aims to update outdated aspects of the existing Act related to coffee pooling and marketing.

The Spices (Promotion and Development) Bill highlights the need to enhance the Spices Board’s involvement across the spices supply chain. The Tea Act is slated for repeal due to the substantial changes in the tea industry’s cultivation, marketing, and consumption practices over the past decade. The draft tobacco bill seeks to streamline business processes in the sector by updating the existing laws. Once the feedback is gathered, the ministry plans to proceed with seeking Cabinet approval for these draft bills that target the growth and advancement of these important cash crops.