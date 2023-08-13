Rs 1-crore worth marijuana seized, 2 arrested

Agartala: Assam Rifles Battalion 257 kg marijuana worth Rs 1 crore in Dhalai District, Tripura . The security forces arrested two persons in relation with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, an Assam Rifles team launched a joint operation with Tripura police. The arrested were handed over to Tripura police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Kamalpur police station seized 23 grams of drugs worth over Rs 9.2 lakhs and apprehended a person in Tripura’s Dhalai district.