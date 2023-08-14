7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river rises once more, landslides occur in Uttarakhand

An official reported that seven people perished after a cloudburst struck a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan.

Late on Sunday night, the incident took place in the village of Jadon. Manmohan Sharma, the Solan Divisional Commissioner, reported that six individuals had been saved.

A tree in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, was uprooted and fell on a car, injuring the conductor of a private bus.

Due to the persistent rains, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that all schools and colleges in the state would be closed through Monday, August 14th.

The state emergency operation centre reports that a total of 621 roads, including a maximum of 236 in Mandi, 59 in Shimla, and 40 in the Bilaspur district, are currently restricted to vehicular traffic.

According to officials, recurrent landslides have been affecting a crucial section of the Shimla-Kalka National Highway, which connects Shimla and Chandigarh, during the past two weeks.

The Hamirpur district has been devastated by 48 hours of nonstop rain, which has triggered a flood in the Beas river and its tributaries. According to officials, the areas surrounding the nullahs of Maan and Kunah are the hardest hit.

In all areas of Hamirpur, the rains and landslides have severely damaged crops, productive land, and public and private buildings. People have been advised by the district government to stay indoors and to stay away from the nullahs and bank of the Beas River.

The emergency operation centre reported that since the monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 24, the hill state has already incurred damages totaling Rs 7,020 crore and 257 people have perished in rain-related incidents and traffic accidents.

The weather office has projected a wet spell in the state until August 19 and has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated locations in the state from August 14 to August 17.