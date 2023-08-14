Amit Shah states NDRF teams are involved in rescue operations for Himachal rains

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently conducting relief and rescue operations in rain-affected Himachal Pradesh. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by the heavy rainfall and landslides, extending his condolences to the affected families. He also wished for a swift recovery of the injured.

The incessant rains over the past day in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in landslides that blocked major roads, including the Shimla-Chandigarh road, causing disruptions in transportation. Due to the hazardous weather conditions, the Himachal Pradesh Government made the decision to cancel ongoing Post Graduate examinations scheduled for August 14 at Himachal Pradesh University, prioritizing the safety of the students.

Chief Minister Sukhu took this measure to ensure the well-being of students amid heavy rains. Acting upon the Chief Minister’s directive, the Education Secretary issued a notice to close all government and private schools, as well as colleges, on August 14. The Chief Minister also instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and district collectors to closely monitor the situation brought about by the heavy rainfall. They were tasked with ensuring smooth operations in terms of roads, electricity, and water supply.