Congress Leader Fatally Beaten in Thiruvananthapuram: Tragic Incident Unfolds

Congress leader Sam J Vatsalam, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram district, tragically lost his life in a horrifying incident stemming from an alleged family dispute on Saturday evening. This heart-wrenching event unfolded in Kanjiramkulam, situated near the state capital. Three individuals have been apprehended by the police in connection with this distressing incident. At present, the detained individuals are undergoing intensive questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Vatsalam, a prominent figure from Kattakkada, had previously served as the president of the Karshaka Congress Assembly Constituency. According to law enforcement officials, Vatsalam became entangled in a heated altercation involving financial transactions within his family. This unfortunate incident sheds light on the complexities that can arise within family dynamics, leading to tragic consequences.