DMRC announces revised schedule for August 15: Details

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced revised schedule for Independence Day. The metro services will be operational on Independence Day, August 15.

As per the updated schedule, on Tuesday, Delhi Metro services for all the lines will be commenced at 5 am in the morning. The trains will be operated with a gap of 30 minutes until 6 am. After the designated time, the metro will be operated as per the regular timetable.

Delhi Metro also announced that no parking facilities will be available at metro stations from 6 am on 14 August to 2 pm on August 15. The decision has been taken in view of the security measures in view of the Independence Day celebrations.