Governor Khan: CMRL Payments to CM’s Daughter Veena Not Just Allegations

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has expressed his intention to investigate the recent findings by the Income Tax Department, which reveal that T Veena, the daughter of the Chief Minister, had been regularly receiving payments from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), a prominent synthetic rutile manufacturer. Governor Khan emphasized that while he has obtained information solely from media sources, the matter at hand is of significant concern based on what he has learned.

Despite no official complaints having reached the Raj Bhavan thus far, Governor Khan indicated that should a complaint be lodged, it would prompt a demand for explanations from both the Chief Minister and the government, as warranted by the complaint. A document submitted to the Interim Settlement Board of the IT Department unveils a list of individuals, including Veena, who have received payments from CMRL. Governor Khan highlighted that these revelations stem not from mere allegations but from the Income Tax Department’s disclosures, indicating the seriousness of the situation. The focus now lies in uncovering the underlying facts.

Governor Khan has extended invitations to the Chief Minister and other Ministers to a banquet he is hosting as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Simultaneously, he has addressed the appointment of S Manikumar, former Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, as Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission. The Governor confirmed that he is yet to receive the related file and will seek legal advice if necessary. He acknowledged concerns raised by the Opposition regarding the nomination process and emphasized his intention to consider the dissenting note provided by the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, on Manikumar’s appointment.

In accordance with the convention, the Human Rights Commission’s chairperson is chosen by a committee comprising the assembly speaker, chief minister, and leader of the opposition. Despite the opposition’s objections, there are no legal barriers preventing the appointment of the chairperson. The Governor revealed that consultations with legal experts in New Delhi and Kochi have taken place in connection to this matter.