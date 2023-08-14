India and China conduct new military discussions regarding the Eastern Ladakh dispute

India and China engaged in a recent series of military talks with a specific focus on withdrawing troops from remaining points of contention in the eastern Ladakh region and alleviating tensions overall. This 19th round of discussions between Corps Commanders took place at the Chushul-Moldo border point along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the Indian side.

The confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in certain friction points within eastern Ladakh has persisted for over three years. Despite ongoing diplomatic and military negotiations, the situation has not completely resolved. Despite disengagement in various areas, both sides remain locked in conflict.

The dialogue began around 9:30 am and has been ongoing. Leading the Indian delegation is Lt Gen Rashim Bali, Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. On the Chinese side, the commander of the South Xinjiang military district was expected to lead.

During the previous 18th round of military dialogue in April, the Indian side strongly advocated for addressing issues in the Depsang and Demchok areas. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the need to stabilize bilateral relations during the G-20 summit.

In July, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Chinese diplomat Wang Yi during a BRICS meeting in Johannesburg. Doval emphasized that the situation along the India-China border since 2020 had eroded strategic trust and the foundation of their relationship. He stressed the importance of resolving the situation for the restoration of peace.

India has maintained that normalizing ties with China hinges on peace along the border. The border standoff began in May 2020 after a violent clash in the Pangong lake region. Relations between the two nations deteriorated further after a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, marking the most severe military conflict in decades.

Through a series of military and diplomatic talks, disengagement was completed in 2021 along the north and south banks of Pangong Lake and the Gogra area.