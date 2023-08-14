Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

Cuttack: The Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains operating in the Nergundi-Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Railway section. The decision was taken due to the auto-signaling work between Cuttack and Kandarpur railway stations in the uttack-Paradeep Railway Section.

Trains cancelled from both sides from August 12 to August 14

• 18413/18414 Paradeep-Puri-Paradeep Express.

• 08413/08414 Talcher-Puri-Talcher Passenger Special.

• 08411/08412 Balasore-Bhubaneswar-Balasore Passenger Special.

• 08415/08416 Jaleswar-Puri-Jaleswar Passenger Special.

• 08555/08556 Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak Passenger Special.

• 08445/08446 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger Special.

• 08407/08408 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger Special.

• 08453/08454 Bhadrak-Cuttack-Bhadrak Passenger Special.

Some of the trains which have been cancelled partially:

• 08534/08533 Palasa-Cuttack-Palasa Passenger Special will remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar New and Cuttack from both the directions from 12.08.2023 to 14.08.2023.

• 08422/08421 Gunupur-Cuttack-Gunupur Passenger Special will remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar New and Cuttack from both the directions from 12.08.2023 to 14.08.2023.

Diversion of Trains via Naraj Marthapur bypassing Cuttack and providing stoppage at Naraj Marthapur/Kapilas Road Station:

• 12073/12074 Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 12277/12278 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 12821/12822 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 12891/12892 Bangiriposi-Puri-Bangiriposi Express from both directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 18416/18415 Barbil-Puri-Barbil Express from from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 18126/18125 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri from 12th to 14th August 2023.