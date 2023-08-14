Know how to retain sense of self in a relationship

It is very important to maintain your sense of self while being in a relationship. Most people want to do everything they can in order for their partners to feel satisfied and happy. But, it is also important not to lose sight of their own self in a relationship because it can make the experience more fulfilling. It is also good for your mental health and spiritual well being.

Revealing your sense of self: The first step to keeping our sense of self in a relationship is to focus on what we are good at and what we enjoy doing. Our sense of self should be rooted in our ability to be divinely empowered by our own identity. We should not be so hard on ourselves and should stop comparing ourselves to other people.

Empowerment in your independence: When you are in a relationship, it is important to maintain your sense of self. This means that you need to spend time on your own, be independent and not depend on your partner for everything.

Balance found in self: Relationships of any magnitude require a balance between the parties involved. We can start by being honest with ourselves and our partner about what we want and need from the relationship. We should also try to set some boundaries for ourselves and our partner.