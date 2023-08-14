Market capitalization of 7 of top-10 companies falls by Rs 74,603 crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (M-cap) of 7 of top-10 companies declined by Rs 74,603.06 crore last week. The BSE benchmark declined 398.6 points or 0.60% last week. The top losers were ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and ITC. The top gainers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and State Bank of India.

ICICI Bank’s market valuation eroded by Rs 12,781 crore to Rs 6,66,512.90 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 11,096.48 crore to Rs 4,86,812.08 crore. The M-cap of Hindustan Unilever tanked Rs 10,396.94 crore to Rs 5,87,902.98 crore and that of ITC skidded by Rs 7,726.3 crore to Rs 5,59,159.71 crore.

The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 4,935.21 crore to Rs 4,27,996.97 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 2,656.13 crore to Rs 5,69,406.39 crore.

The M-cap of Reliance Industries surged Rs 25,607.85 crore to Rs 17,23,878.59 crore. The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 2,579.64 crore to Rs 12,62,134.89 crore and that of State Bank of India climbed Rs 847.84 crore to Rs 5,12,451.22 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.