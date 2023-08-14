Punjab Police dismantles another terrorist group

Prior to Independence Day, the Punjab Police apprehended five individuals accused of planning targeted killings in the state. The group allegedly had ties to Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and US-based Goldy Brar, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. Alongside the arrests, two foreign-made pistols were seized from the suspects.

The Director General of Police emphasized that the joint operation between Punjab Police and a central agency successfully thwarted the intention to disrupt peace in Punjab. The arrested individuals, associated with Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar, were allegedly plotting to carry out targeted killings in the region.

Initial inquiries revealed that apart from the seized weapons, the suspects had been receiving financial support from the United States. Two foreign-made pistols were among the confiscated items. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover the full extent of the terrorist network.

Gaurav Yadav mentioned that a case had been registered against the duo under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Amritsar. Furthermore, on August 13, law enforcement had already apprehended three individuals in Tarn Taran, seizing three pistols in relation to a separate terror module.