RaGa rekindles Adivasi vs Vanavasi debate with visit to Wayanad’s tribal communities.

Rahul Gandhi has taken a stand against the Sangh Parivar, criticizing their alleged efforts to replace the term ‘Adivasi’ with ‘Vanavasi’. He views this shift as disrespectful to the true inhabitants of forest lands. Addressing tribal communities in Wayanad, Rahul inaugurated an HT Power supply facility in Nalloornad near Mananthavady on Sunday. His return to Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, follows his recent reinstatement as an MP after more than 100 days of disqualification due to the ‘Modi surname case’.

Reiterating a statement from last year, Rahul emphasizes that the term ‘Vanavasi’ is a derogatory phrase propagated by the Sangh Parivar. He explains, “It denies the fact that you were the original owners of the land and it also restricts you to the jungle. The idea behind the word ‘Vanavasi’ means that you belong to the jungle and you should never leave the jungle which is simply not acceptable to us.”

In contrast, he highlights the significance of the term ‘Adivasi’, which signifies the original landowners and embodies a unique understanding of the earth’s environment and a specific relationship with the planet. Rahul asserts, “The word also implies that the original owners of this country should be given rights on land and forest, and should be allowed to do whatever they want to do there.” He advocates for granting these rights to tribal communities, enabling their children to pursue various professions while retaining rights over forests and land.