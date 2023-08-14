Rashmika Mandanna teams up with Dhanush for an upcoming movie

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed to star opposite Dhanush in an upcoming film directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. Dhanush’s 51st feature project, the film was officially announced on the actor’s birthday last month. The movie will be produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao through Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Rashmika Mandanna’s role as the female lead was announced in a press release, marking her first collaboration with Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula, and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Further details regarding the rest of the cast and the technical crew are expected to be revealed soon. Rashmika, who made her debut in Hindi cinema earlier this year with the Netflix movie “Mission Majnu,” is also set to appear in upcoming projects like “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and “Pushpa 2: The Rule” alongside Allu Arjun.