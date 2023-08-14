Report: African penguins could go extinct by 2035 if steps are not taken to ensure their survival

A dire warning has been issued regarding the future of African penguins, with experts stating that they could face extinction by the year 2035 unless immediate action is taken to safeguard their survival. The report, highlighted by The Guardian on Friday (August 11), emphasizes that without significant intervention, the African penguin’s breeding pairs will dwindle to a critical level by the aforementioned year, jeopardizing their ability to persist in the wild. A key factor driving this crisis is the severe impact of overfishing and changes in the Indian Ocean’s environment, leading to a drastic reduction in fish populations such as sardines and anchovies, upon which the penguins depend for sustenance.

Beyond these challenges, African penguins confront a range of threats including disease, severe weather, flooding, and pollution, further endangering their existence. These charismatic birds, recognized for their distinct markings and distinctive braying vocalization, primarily inhabit islands situated off the coasts of Namibia and South Africa.

Despite these alarming circumstances, there remains a glimmer of hope for the survival of African penguins. Dr. Judy Mann, a representative of the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation, stressed the importance of collaboration and proactive efforts, emphasizing that surrendering to pessimism is not an option. The collective actions of various stakeholders, including fisheries, the South African government, oil and shipping companies, scientists, conservationists, international partners, and the general public, can make a decisive difference in preventing the ongoing decline in African penguin numbers.

The report underscores the staggering decline in African penguin populations over the past century. In the early 20th century, it is estimated that there were potentially several million breeding pairs. However, the current figures reveal a startling reality, with fewer than 11,000 breeding pairs left. These dire circumstances have prompted the International Union for Conservation of Nature to classify the African penguin as endangered, designating it as such on their red list of imperiled species. The urgency of the situation underscores the need for immediate and concerted conservation efforts to ensure the survival of this iconic species in the wild.