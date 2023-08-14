Simple tips to reduce anxiety in lactating mothers

Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure a child’s health and survival. As per experts, stress can have significant effects on lactation in new mothers. Lactation, the process of producing and releasing breast milk, is influenced by various physical and psychological factors, and stress can disrupt this delicate balance.

Causes of Breastfeeding Stress:

Hormonal Changes: Stress triggers the release of certain hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones can interfere with the release of oxytocin, the hormone responsible for milk production.

Milk Supply: For some mothers, stress can lead to a decrease in milk supply. The hormonal changes caused by stress can interfere with the production of prolactin, the hormone responsible for milk production.

Breastfeeding Experience: Stress can make breastfeeding a less enjoyable and more challenging experience for some mothers.

Baby’s Response: A stressed mother may have tense muscles or exhibit anxious behaviors, which can make it harder for the baby to latch on properly and breastfeed effectively.

Ways to Combat Stress in Lactating Moms

Adequate Rest: Try to rest whenever the baby sleeps and consider enlisting the help of family and friends to take care of household chores or the baby.

Seek Support: Seek help of family, friends, or other mothers who can provide emotional support and practical assistance when needed.

Nutrition: A well-balanced diet with plenty of fluids is crucial for both your health and milk production. Nutrient-rich foods can also support your body’s ability to cope with stress. Women are said to lose 3-5% of their bone mass while nursing their baby. During breastfeeding the oestrogen (hormone required for bone protection) in women also decreases, making the bones weaker. Therefore, the intake of calcium foods and additional supplement during breastfeeding is important and a necessity. Women, who have recently given birth and are breastfeeding, need to incorporate Omega 3 fatty acids in their diet.

Breastfeed Frequently: Frequent breastfeeding will help stimulate milk production and ensure that the baby’s demand is being met.

Skin-to-Skin Contact: Spend time engaging in skin-to-skin contact with your baby, as it can release oxytocin, the hormone responsible for milk letdown and bonding.