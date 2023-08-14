‘The Great Indian Family’ starring Vicky Kaushal to release on September 22

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film “The Great Indian Family” is set to premiere in theaters on September 22, as announced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Monday. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, known for his work on “Tashan” and “Dhoom 3,” the movie promises to be a family entertainer.

YRF’s official handle on X, formerly Twitter, shared the news, emphasizing the importance of home and family in the film’s narrative. Alongside Vicky Kaushal, the cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani. This release comes after Vicky Kaushal’s recent appearance in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” where he starred alongside Sara Ali Khan. Looking ahead, Kaushal is also involved in two upcoming projects: Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur” and a romantic comedy titled “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.”