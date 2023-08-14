Tork Motors launches Kratos-R Urban Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Tork Motors has launched a new variant of its electric motorcycle Kratos-R in Indian markets. The new model is named ‘Kratos-R Urban Edition’. The bike is priced at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom). Sales of the Kratos-R Urban edition will begin on August 15 across all Tork Experience Zones in India.

On a single charge, this bike will be able to cover a range of 100 kilometres. It has a top speed of 70 kmph. The bike has only one riding mode- City.

The bike will be offered in three different colours- Midnight Black, Streaky Red and Oceanic Blue. The urban version runs on an ‘Axial Flux’ motor that is powered by an IP 67-rated 4.0 kWh Li-ion battery pack. The electric motor produces a maximum power of 12.06 bhp and a peak torque of 38 Nm.