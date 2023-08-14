Tragic Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst Claims Seven Lives in Solan

Seven lives tragically lost in a cloudburst that struck Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Monday. Despite rescue efforts, one individual remains missing. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his condolences, saying, “Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives…We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time.”

The region has been battered by heavy rains over the past 24 hours, resulting in landslides and road closures, including the key Shimla-Chandigarh road. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responded by declaring the closure of all schools and colleges until August 14 due to the incessant rain.

The impacts of the weather event are extensive, with numerous roads closed for vehicular traffic and recurring landslides hampering travel. The Shimla-Kalka National Highway, a vital route between Shimla and Chandigarh, has suffered multiple landslides over the past two weeks, causing significant disruptions.

In Solan, heavy vehicles have been stranded due to continuous sliding on the roads. Despite reopening the road on August 8 after a major landslide, ongoing landslides are making the commute challenging. The district administration is allowing only light vehicles on this road.

The devastation caused by the cloudburst extends to agricultural land and houses in several villages. Incessant rains over the past 48 hours have led to flooding and landslides in various districts, damaging crops, fertile land, and buildings. The district administrations are urging people to stay away from riverbanks and avoid venturing out.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board is releasing water from the Pong Dam following increased water levels in the Beas river due to heavy rainfall.

Numerous areas, including Shimla, have witnessed damage to vehicles and buildings due to landslides. Essential commodities’ availability, such as milk and newspapers, has been inconsistent in the affected regions.

Since the monsoon’s onset, Himachal Pradesh has faced losses amounting to Rs 7,020 crore and 257 deaths due to rain-related incidents and road accidents, as reported by the emergency operation center.

The weather outlook indicates a prolonged wet spell, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning expected in isolated places until August 17. The state is likely to experience these conditions until August 19, as predicted by the local MeT station.