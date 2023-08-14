Visva-Bharati’s VC joins hunger strike against spreading ‘fake news’

A group of Visva-Bharati’s teachers and staff, led by Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty, undertook a day-long hunger strike to oppose a piece of “false” news connected to the university that had been published in a portion of the media. The hunger strike took place within the premises of the ‘Sangit Bhavana’ (Institute of Dance, Drama, and Music) from 8 am to 5 pm. The university, in an official statement, expressed strong condemnation for the news article featured in a local newspaper, which had relied on unidentified posts from social media that lacked verification from the concerned news outlet. Even though the specific news item wasn’t explicitly mentioned by the university, it seemed to allude to an article in a newspaper regarding the behavior of particular teachers within the ‘Sangit Bhavana.’ The university emphasized that such news stories could potentially damage the reputations of both faculty and students. In a show of solidarity, Vice Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakrabarty chose to maintain silence throughout the fasting period to amplify the protest’s message.