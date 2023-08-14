Yoga poses that can promote better sleep

Sure, here are a few yoga poses that can help promote better sleep:

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana): A relaxing pose that helps calm the mind and release tension in the body.

2. Forward Fold (Uttanasana): This pose helps stretch the hamstrings and lower back, promoting relaxation.

3. Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani):Placing your legs up against a wall can help improve blood circulation and relieve stress.

4. Corpse Pose (Savasana): A final relaxation pose where you lie down on your back, focusing on deep breathing and releasing tension.

5. Reclining Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana): This pose opens the hips and promotes relaxation.

6. Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana): Gently twisting the spine can help alleviate tension and improve digestion.

7. Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana): Similar to the seated forward fold, this standing version can also help relax the body and mind.

Remember to focus on your breath and hold each pose for a comfortable amount of time. It’s best to practice these poses in the evening or before bedtime to help prepare your body for sleep.