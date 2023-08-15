17-year-old teenager arrested in West Philadelphia, US on terrorism charges

In West Philadelphia, a 17-year-old adolescent has been apprehended on charges related to terrorism. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that the individual was allegedly engaging in communication with the group known as Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ), which has established affiliations with the notorious terrorist organization, Al-Qaeda.

The FBI initiated its inquiry into the matter in March of this year, prompted by the teenager’s alleged interactions with KTJ on the Instagram platform. Following a preliminary investigation, the bureau escalated its efforts into a comprehensive probe, which involved surveillance measures.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Office, Jacqueline Maguire, stated during a press briefing, “The young man who is under arrest is an aspiring terrorist who was not only contemplating but also undertaking actions of an extremely disconcerting nature, posing a significant threat to the safety of all.”

Reportedly, the teenager was engaged in transmitting and receiving media content that contained terrorist propaganda. He endeavored to journey abroad with the intention of affiliating himself with or aiding the terrorist faction. Furthermore, he procured chemicals and acquired knowledge about constructing a weapon of mass destruction.

Maguire added, “He acquired various items including tactical gear, wiring, chemicals, and devices frequently employed as remote detonators.”

Records from the US Customs and Border Protection on August 8, 2023, unveiled evidence of 14 international shipments of military and tactical equipment sent to the juvenile’s address.

A WhatsApp account linked to the accused displayed a banner featuring the Riyad-us-Saliheen Martyrs’ Brigade, a terrorist group based in Chechnya, as its profile image. On August 6, the individual changed the profile picture to that of the ISIS banner.

Subsequent to the arrest, the District Attorney’s office leveled charges against the minor, including criminal conspiracy, arson, endangering others through recklessness, attempting to commit criminal mischief, possessing an instrument of crime, and risking catastrophe.

DA Larry Krasner stated, “The actions of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force may have averted a potentially catastrophic terrorist act in the name of a twisted ideology that unequivocally contradicts the beliefs of the vast majority of peace-seeking individuals of faith, including Muslims.”

A neighbor, commenting on the FBI’s raid at the teenager’s residence, remarked, “It was chaotic all around. There were undercover agents, FBI personnel, SWAT teams, firearms – they didn’t even permit anyone to approach the street.”