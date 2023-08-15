Bittu Bajrangi, cow vigilante, detained in Haryana in connection with Nuh violence

Bittu Bajrangi, a self-proclaimed cow vigilante notorious for his inflammatory views, has been arrested in connection with Nuh violence in Haryana that happened during a Hindu outfit’s march.

On August 1, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Bittu Bajrangi in connection with a viral video in which he was dressed in saffron and a song with threatening lyrics played in the background.

One of the complainants was Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usha, who claimed Bittu Bajrangi misbehaved with her when she attempted to prevent him from going to the Yatra. According to the police, he also sat on the bonnet of her vehicle.

Later, Bajrangi was charged with obstructing the duties of a public worker.