To make Chicken 65 biryani:

Ingredients:

– Marinated Chicken 65

– Basmati rice

– Onions

– Tomatoes

– Spices (cumin, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon)

– Ginger-garlic paste

– Yogurt

– Mint and coriander leaves

– Green chilies

– Ghee/oil

– Lemon juice

– Saffron strands (optional)

– Fried onions (optional)

– Salt

Instructions:

1. Marinate boneless chicken pieces for Chicken 65 with spices, yogurt, and lemon juice. Fry until cooked.

2. Parboil basmati rice with whole spices and drain when 70% cooked.

3. In a separate pan, sauté onions until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and tomatoes.

4. Add Chicken 65 pieces to the onion-tomato mixture.

5. Layer half-cooked rice over the chicken mixture.

6. Sprinkle mint, coriander leaves, green chilies, and fried onions (if using).

7. Repeat the layers, ending with a layer of rice on top.

8. Dissolve saffron strands in warm milk and drizzle over the rice (optional).

9. Close the lid tightly and cook on low flame until the rice is fully cooked and flavors meld.

10. Gently mix before serving.

Enjoy your delicious Chicken 65 biryani!