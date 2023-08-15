Govt Employees Receive Rs 4000 Onam Bonus; Pensioners Get Rs 1000 Special Allowance

The Kerala government is set to provide a bonus of Rs 4000 to its government employees in anticipation of the forthcoming Onam festival. K N Balagopal, the finance minister, disclosed that individuals not eligible for this bonus will be granted a festival allowance amounting to Rs 2750. Additionally, a salary advance of Rs 20,000 will be extended to all state government employees, while those classified as part-time or contingent workers will receive a Rs 6000 advance.

This inclusive approach is highlighted as even contract and scheme workers, who were beneficiaries of the festival allowance in the previous year, will continue to receive the same sum this year. Impressively, this initiative by the government will positively impact over 13 lakh employees.

On a parallel note, special recognition is accorded to pensioners falling under the service pension and contributory pension scheme categories. These pensioners will be granted a unique festival allowance of Rs 1000, underscoring the government’s commitment to their well-being.